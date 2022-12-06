GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One Goldsboro teenager is dead and another was injured after they crashed and overturned a stolen car while fleeing from authorities in Wayne County, police said.

The Goldsboro Police Department on Tuesday said a 15-year-old boy died and Jakoree Donell Harper, 18, was being treated at a hospital for injuries suffered in the crash Monday night on U.S. Route 70. Police did not publicly identify the 15-year-old.

Police say the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office told them about a car speeding on westbound U.S. 70 from the LaGrange area, and a deputy found a suspicious vehicle at Deacon Jones Chevrolet.

When the deputy turned to investigate further, the vehicle sped away, police said.

The driver lost control in the 4200 block of U.S. 70 East and ran off the right side of the road, with police saying it struck a culvert, went airborne and hit a light pole before overturning in the parking lot at 4209 U.S. 70 East.

Both boys were ejected from the vehicle, police said, and it is not known which one was driving.

Harper was in stable condition at UNC Health Wayne, police said.

Authorities say the vehicle was stolen from Deacon Jones Chevrolet in LaGrange, and deputies are investigating that theft.