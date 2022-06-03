GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – One teenager was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in Goldsboro on Friday afternoon, police said.

The Goldsboro Police Department responded to a possible shooting near N. George and Pearson streets just after 5 p.m. on Friday, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The 16-year-old was transported to Wayne UNC Health before moving to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, police said.

Officers then found a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Pearson Street and pronounced that teen dead at the scene, the news release said.

The identities of both teens were not given due to them being minors.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.