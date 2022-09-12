GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest.

Police took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25 that led to a warrant for a Goldsboro man.

On Friday, officers served the warrant and arrested 27-year-old Rodney Levon Robinson in the 400 block of Hollowell Avenue for one count of incident liberties with a child.

Robinson was served on the outstanding warrant and received a $25,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Goldsboro police did not say how Robinson and the child know each other.