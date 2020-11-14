11-year-old child hit by vehicle near Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials say that a child was hit by a vehicle in the Mar-Mac community outside Goldsboro Saturday afternoon.
An 11-year-old was airlifted by being hit by the vehicle, according to Joel Gillie, spokesman for Wayne County.
The incident happened southwest of Goldsboro along Old Grantham Road near Crestwood Drive, Gillie said.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
No other details were available.
