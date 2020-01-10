Police: 14-year-old involuntary committed after threat of mass violence at Goldsboro middle school

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 14-year-old who made threats of violence against Dillard Middle School in Goldsboro has been committed to a medical facility, police said.

Goldsboro police said the teen made the threats on social media on Wednesday.

The Goldsboro Police Department began to investigate after school administrators and the school resource officer were notified of the threat.

The teen’s parents cooperated with securing involuntary commitment orders for the boy, police said.

The commitment orders were served on the teen without incident at the school. The boy was taken to a medical facility where he will be evaluated.

A juvenile petition will be filed against the teen at a later time pending the evaluation, police said.

