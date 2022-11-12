GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that took place Friday afternoon.

At about 1:25 p.m., officers said they were called to the 500 block of West New Hope Road.

When they arrived, police spoke with a 16-year-old girl and her mother.

The 16-year-old said she had been sexually assaulted by an acquaintance at her house, according to police.

They are considering it a second-degree forcible rape.

Officers said the girl’s mother was not home at the time of the incident.

They said the 16-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP. Callers will remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.