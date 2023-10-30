GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a Monday morning shooting in Goldsboro, according to police.

Police said on Monday shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of 908 South Audubon Avenue regarding a ShotSpotter alert that detected multiple gunshots.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were in the area a few blocks away and heard the gunshots. Police and deputies found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of S. Aubudon Ave.

EMS responded and pronounced the 17-year-old boy deceased. Police said the investigation is ongoing.