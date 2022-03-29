GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital late Monday after he was shot multiple times, Goldsboro police said.

Around 7:25 p.m., Goldsboro police were called to the 900 block of Hugh Street following the report of a shooting victim.

At the scene, officers found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to Wayne UNC Healthcare before being airlifted to Vidant Healthcare in Greenville where he remains in critical condition.

Goldsboro police did not release details surrounding the shooting itself or potential suspects.

Further information was not released.