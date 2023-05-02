GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — While running from police, a Goldsboro teen with warrants out for his arrest pulled a stolen gun on officers during a foot chase, the Goldsboro Police Department said Tuesday.

Zy’Marquis Jones, 18, had a warrant out for his arrest on three charges prior to Monday’s chase. He was wanted for assault on a child under 12, resisting public officer and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

But, police said he incurred more charges after officers performed an area check in the 800 block of Day Circle just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Police said Jones fled from officers on foot, pulled a gun from his waist and “began running with the gun in his hand in front of officers.” Once he was caught, officers found the gun was stolen, too, police said.

Because Jones has prior felony convictions he is unable to possess a gun. So, police transported him to the magistrate’s office where he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun and resisting a public officer. Furthermore, he has been labeled as an absconder, meaning he has avoided service of process, arrest, or prosecution.

Jones was held at the Wayne County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond. CBS 17 has inquired if he remains in jail.