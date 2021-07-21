2 arrested, charged with 30+ Goldsboro storage unit burglaries, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police have arrested and charged two people in connection with nearly three-dozen storage unit burglaries over the last seven months. They are facing nearly 100 counts of charges each.

According to police, the department has taken 33 reports for storage unit burglaries at two Compass Self Storage locations, one at 206 N. Berkeley Blvd. and the other at 1301 Parkway Drive, between Jan. 12 and July 19.

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joe Nathan Sharp, 30, of Seven Springs, on 33 counts of breaking and entering, 33 counts of felony larceny, and 33 counts of possession of stolen property.

Sharp was already in the Wayne County Detention Center on unrelated charges, police said. He was served with warrants and given a $125,000 secured bond.

On Wednesday morning, a second arrest was announced.

Crystal Lynn Sharp, 39, of Goldsboro, was arrested at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday on 33 counts of breaking and entering, 33 counts of felony larceny, and 33 counts of possession of stolen property.

Sharp is being held in custody on a $503,000 secured bond.