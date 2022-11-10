GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police.

On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.

Officers approached the vehicle and made contact with the two passengers: Willie Mckinley Sutton III, 48, and Ronald Pigg, whose age was not identified.

Officers had probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle and found 13 grams of heroin, six dosage units of fentanyl tablets, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, they said.

The driver, Sutton III, was arrested and charged with:

Felony trafficking heroin;

Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamines;

Felony maintaining a vehicle;

Felony destruction of evidence;

Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II substance.

The passenger, Pigg, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines.

Sutton III received a $250,000 secured bind and Pigg received a $2,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP here. Callers will remain anonymous.