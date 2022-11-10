GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police.

On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.

Officers approached the vehicle and made contact with the two passengers: Willie Mckinley Sutton III, 48, and Ronald Pigg, whose age was not identified.

Officers had probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle and found 13 grams of heroin, six dosage units of fentanyl tablets, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, they said.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

The driver, Sutton III, was arrested and charged with:

  • Felony trafficking heroin;
  • Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamines;
  • Felony maintaining a vehicle;
  • Felony destruction of evidence;
  • Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II substance.

The passenger, Pigg, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines.

Sutton III received a $250,000 secured bind and Pigg received a $2,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP here. Callers will remain anonymous.