2 COVID-19 deaths reported at Mount Olive nursing home, Wayne County officials say

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County officials on Wednesday confirmed two deaths at a nursing home in Mount Olive due to complications from coronavirus.

The official who spoke with CBS 17 would not name the facility but said that a second person at the nursing home died earlier on Wednesday and that a previous death was reported on April 9.

Wayne County as a whole has reported four COVID-19 deaths and 81 positive cases.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are a total of 39 outbreaks at this time at either nursing homes (30) or residential care facilities (nine).

Of the state’s 5,123 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 26-percent, or approximately 1,332 cases, involve those over the age of 65. Although the 65 and over age bracket account for just over one-quarter of the state’s total cases, 80-percent of the deaths in North Carolina have been in the 65+ age range, according to state statistics.

