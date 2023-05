GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead after a car crash in Wayne County early Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Sunday at 2:17 a.m., troopers responded to a single car crash on US 13 South in Goldsboro. The Ford pickup truck ran off the road and hit a tree, according to the Highway Patrol.

Two people were killed in the crash.

No other information was released.