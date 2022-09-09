GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested after a chase following the armed robbery of a business in Goldsboro early Thursday morning, police said Friday.

The robbery took place around 12:15 a.m. at the 117 Internet Café at 2339 South U.S. 117, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Police said two armed men entered the business and took cash.

Wayne County deputies were already nearby and spotted a car matching the description of one used by the suspects, the news release said.

“The vehicle fled from deputies and a pursuit was initiated,” police said.

The chase ended when the car containing the suspect hit a tree along the 3500 block of Emmaus Church Road.

One person was taken into custody and two others fled. The captured suspect matched “clothing and build description of one of the armed suspects” at the business, police said.

Tyrese Montrel Kerr, 31, of Clinton was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the news release said.

Nearly seven-and-a-half hours later at 7:53 a.m., police were called to the 3700 block of Emmaus Church Road — two blocks from the crash into the tree.

Deputies said a man there matched the description of the other robbery suspect, the news release said.

The suspect fled on foot from law enforcement and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Robert R. Johnson, 38, of Clinton is facing the same charges as Kerr. Johnson was also charged with assault by pointing a gun and they both are also charged with possession of stolen property, police said.

Johnson is being held on a $250,000 secured bond while Kerr is being held on a $275,000 secured bond.