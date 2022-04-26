GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Goldsboro men face drug and gun charges after authorities said they were busted with 47 grams of suspected cocaine, marijuana and a firearm previously reported as stolen.

A spokeswoman for the Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Task Force said Tuesday that Shihem Deontay Coleman, 32, and Lequan Faronta Battle, 34, were being held at the Wayne County Detention Center on $125,000 secured bonds.

Both men face the following charges:

First level trafficking in cocaine by possession

Possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and distribute

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Coleman is also charged with maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and Battle faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The task force says it executed a search warrant on April 20, and the bust turned up 47 grams of suspected cocaine, five grams of marijuana, the gun that had been reported stolen and other paraphernalia.

The task force says the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.