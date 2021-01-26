2 Goldsboro men charged with robbing Circle K at gunpoint, stealing beer, cigarettes, cash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Goldsboro men are behind bars after robbing a convenience store clerk at gunpoint and taking cash, cigarettes and beer on Tuesday morning, police said.

The clerk at the Circle K located at 1818 N. Berkeley Blvd. called Goldsboro police at 1:17 a.m. to report they had just been robbed by two men, one who was armed with a handgun, according to authorities.

The two men were able to get away with cash from the register as well as cartons of cigarettes and some beer, police said. The clerk was uninjured during the incident.

Police responded to the scene and saw two men who fit the description the clerk provided to police. The men were carrying beer and cigarettes.

One of the suspects, Martin Ezequiel Herrera Jr., 26, was “immediately apprehended,” police said. The second suspect, Tyree Raheem Vaughn, 29, ran from the officers but was found a short time later thanks to the help of a K-9 officer and their dog, Kezna, according to officials.

Both men were booked into the Wayne County Detention Center on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Each man is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.