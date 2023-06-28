GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting that left a man with injuries on Sunday, police say.

On June 25 around 3:04 p.m., Goldsboro officers responded to a report of shots being fired and a vehicle crash at the 3100 block of Central Heights Road. Once they arrived, officers found a single-vehicle wreck.

According to police, a 23-year-old man had been driving away from someone shooting at him. The man had to be extracted from his vehicle by the Goldsboro Fire Department and was transported to UNC Health Wayne for his injuries.

Mikell Vito Wright, 22, and Isaiah Jaiquan Benton-Lofton, 18, were both arrested during a traffic stop by Goldsboro Police Department’s VICE UNIT on Wednesday, according to police. Both subjects were served with warrants and are in custody at the Wayne County Jail.

Wright was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a $500,000 secured bond. Benton-Lofton was charged with attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of discharge firearm into occupied vehicle, and has a $750,000 secured bond.

Both subjects will have a first appearance in court on Thursday, June 29 at 1:30 p.m.