2 men facing drug charges after fleeing from Goldsboro police, flipping SUV, officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are behind bars and facing drug and traffic charges following an attempted traffic stop and crash in Goldsboro Wednesday night, police said.

According to authorities, officers with the department’s Special Enforcement Unit and Gang Suppression Unit were conducting a narcotics enforcement operation near Corporate Drive when they saw “a narcotics violation involving a Jeep Cherokee” and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Police said the SUV stopped briefly near Greenleaf Street and Gerald Lane but as officers approached, the vehicle sped off.

As the Jeep came to the intersection of Greenleaf and W. Grantham streets, the driver was unable to stop the SUV and ran through the intersection, authorities said.

The Jeep slammed into the railroad tracks and rolled several times, according to officials. The SUV came to a stop upright, about 50 feet away.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Derric Dove, Jr., of Princeton, and the passenger, Joshua Davis, 33, of Mt. Olive, were arrested at the scene.

According to police, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and a handgun were found inside the vehicle.

Dove is facing charges of felony trafficking cocaine, felony trafficking opium/heroin, felony flee to elude arrest, misdemeanor possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resisting public officer.

Davis is charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony trafficking opium/heroin, misdemeanor possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resisting public officer.

Both suspects are being held in the Wayne County Detention Center and were each given $225,000 secured bonds.