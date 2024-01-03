GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WCNC) — Two men and a 18-year-old were shot in broad daylight Wednesday, Goldsboro police said.

Officers responded around 3:39 p.m. to 518 E. Elm St. in reference to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple rounds fired.

As officers were arriving in the area, they were notified that a shooting victim was en route to the emergency department at UNC Health Wayne by personal vehicle, police said.

When an officer arrived at the hospital, he discovered three shooting victims from this incident. All three male victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Criminal Investigation Division responded to further the investigation which is ongoing.

No arrests have been made as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.