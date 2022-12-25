KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange.

Deputies responded to a call Christmas Eve about larceny at a home on Alphonso Waters Road in La Grange. They found a home was broken into and a van stolen from the home. With the aid of a GPS system, the van was found in Wayne County.

David Nathaniel Ross and Joshua Taylor Waters were arrested and charged Saturday. Both were taken to the Lenoir County Jail. Ross was jailed under a $36,000 secured bond. Waters was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond. The stolen van and a vehicle used in the process were towed and secured.

Their charges include:

Breaking and entering

Felony larceny

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Possession of stolen property

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office officials found the van and detained the men before turning them over to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office officials at the Lenoir County-Wayne County line.

“Our deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office did an outstanding job,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “We are appreciative of the cooperation of our friends at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the incident and arresting the individuals responsible for this criminal activity.”

The sheriff said the investigation into this crime is still ongoing.