GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman have been charged with gun-related offenses after Goldsboro police responded to a disturbance and armed subject call Friday outside a Walmart.

Just before 2:10 p.m. on Friday, officers and Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were called to the parking lot at Walmart at 1144 Tommy’s Road at the corner of Wayne Memorial Drive, police said.

After a preliminary investigation, two people were found in a vehicle. After a consent search, a gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Police said there was an earlier argument in the parking lot involving the pair, followed by the brandishing of a firearm. There were no injuries reported and no shots were fired, police said.

As a result of the initial call and response, Tommy’s Road Elementary and Wayne Preparatory Academy were briefly placed on a soft lockdown. The lockdown was lifted after the arrival of law enforcement and determination that there was no active disturbance.

Claudedarris Woods, 33, of Goldsboro, and Donesia Sanders, 25, of Durham, were arrested.

Woods was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, carrying a concealed gun, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sanders was charged with carrying a concealed gun.

Bond information for both was unavailable, police said.