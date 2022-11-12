GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested and one person is wanted for robbing three residents in Goldsboro on Thursday, according to police.

On Thursday, Wayne County Communications dispatched a call at 1308 East Walnut Street regarding a burglary in process.

The female victim, Tanijah Cobb, told police that three males forced themselves into the back of the residence with handguns.

Cobb was assaulted and forced into another room by the suspects once they entered the home.

Police said the suspects stole a TV, several pairs of sneakers, video games, a video game controller, a T-shirt and a baseball cap that belonged to Emmanuel Franklin.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested two of the suspects, 18-year-old Nahzear Garner and a juvenile. The third suspect fled from officers and is unknown.

Police said the TV, two pairs pairs of sneakers, two video games, a video game controller, a T-shirt and a baseball cap were found and returned to the victim.

Garner was arrested and charged with burglary, second degree kidnapping, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods and assault on a female. He was placed in the Wayne County Jail and received a $105,000 secured bond.

The juvenile was charged with the same crimes, as well as possession of a stolen firearm that was taken from the owner, Jason Johnson. The juvenile was transferred to a detention center in Pitt County.