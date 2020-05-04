2 Wayne County bridges to close for 5 months beginning Monday

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Wayne County bridges south of Goldsboro will close Monday morning for the next five months so crews can demolish and replace them.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing Thunder Swamp Road over Thunder Swamp outside Mount Olive and South Jordan’s Chapel Hill Road over Falling Creek off U.S. 13.

The new bridges are scheduled to reopen by the end of October.

A signed detour will be in place. Drivers on Thunder Swamp Road will take N.C. Highway 55 to Harrell’s Hill Road. The South Jordan’s Chapel Road detour will include Raynor Mill Road and Edwards Store Road.

More headlines from CBS17.com: