2 Wayne County women arrested, charged for multiple drug offenses, including heroin possession

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Goldsboro women have been arrested and charged by the Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Task Force for multiple drug-related offenses.

Melissa Dale Creech, 36, and Kayla Michelle Hare, 29, are currently being held at the Wayne County Detention Center on separate secured bonds.

Creech is being held on a $500,000 secured bond for 3rd-level trafficking in heroin by possession, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hare is being held on a $1,500 secured bond for possession of heroin.

After GWCDTF had probable cause to obtain a search warrant the unit found more than 34 grams of heroin and paraphernalia, authorities said.

