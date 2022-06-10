GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal officials announced a woman — one of several people in a Goldsboro drug ring — was sentenced to prison Friday after pleading guilty in March.

Four others, including a second woman, already have been convicted in the drug ring that had “trap houses” or “stash houses” in Goldsboro, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The drug ring “employed runners, often times drug users, to hand-deliver drugs,” the news release said.

Victoria Christine Taylor, 35, was sentenced Friday to about 6.5 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack, officials said.

The drug ring moved “significant quantities of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine hydrochloride” and crack, the news release said.

Taylor was the girlfriend of the ringleader of the drug dealers and personally managed others distributing crack cocaine from her “stash house,” according to the news release.

Johnathan Aquavius Heath, also known as “Booty” – Photo from Wayne County Detention Center.

Lelia Inez Harris. Photo from Wayne County Detention Center.

Richard Ronald Harris III – Photo from Wayne County Detention Center.

Victoria Christine Taylor – Photo from Wayne County Detention Center.

Aratika Omhaya Anderson, also known as “Tika” – Photo from Wayne County Detention Center.

Taylor helped distribute at least 131 grams of crack, the U.S. Attorney said.

Authorities said four others have been convicted in the drug ring.

Johnathan Aquavius Heath, also known as “Booty,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, five kilograms or more of cocaine, and 280 grams or more of crack.

Aratika Omhaya Anderson, also known as “Tika,” and Richard Ronald Harris III pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of five grams or more of meth.

Lelia Inez Harris pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of meth, distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.

The ATF in Wilmington and the Goldsboro Police Department investigated the case.