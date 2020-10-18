2-year-old shot in leg, teen arrested, Goldsboro police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was arrested a day after a toddler was shot in Goldsboro, police said Sunday.

The incident was reported just after 6:05 p.m. Friday as a “ShotSpotter alert” in the 1900 block of Day Circle, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

The report indicated “multiple shots being fired” at the scene, police said.

As police arrived, a car was seen speeding away from the area and police followed it to UNC Healthcare.

“The driver exited the vehicle with a 2-year-old child who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the leg,” the news release said.

The toddler was treated, but then moved to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Sunday evening police said that a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Day Circle in Goldsboro.

The teen was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied property with serious injury.

The suspect was transported to the Pitt Regional Juvenile Center.

The toddler is in stable condition and expected to be released from Vidant Hospital soon, according to the news release.

Police said that more arrests are expected.

