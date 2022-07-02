GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two young teen boys were arrested after Goldsboro police said they stole an SUV early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported just before 12:50 a.m. as an armed robbery at a skate park at 2300 E. Ash St., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Police said, “a white 2017 Nissan Rogue had been stolen by several juvenile suspects.”

About four hours later, police received a call about a “suspicious vehicle” near the 111 building of Fallin Boulevard, the news release said.

When officers arrived, they found two teen boys near the stolen SUV — who then ran off, police said.

The two teens were caught in the parking lot of 1205 N. Berkeley Blvd., the news release said.

The teens, ages 14 and 13, were charged with felony possession of stolen property and resist, delay, and obstruct an officer, police said.

The duo was taken to the Pitt County Regional Juvenile Detention Center after Secure Custody Orders were obtained for each of them, police said.