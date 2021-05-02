21-year-old dies in ATV crash at Goldsboro’s Busco Beach

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An ATV rider died in a crash in Wayne County Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. at Busco Beach, a private ATV park in Wayne County, according to a news release from Joel Gillie, spokesman for Wayne County.

A 21-year-old man died in the incident, which happened as he was driving on an uneven trail that “caused the ATV to pitch upwards onto the rear wheels,” the news release said.

The man on the ATV was thrown back, causing him to hit his head on the vehicle, the release said.

“The individual was wearing head protection at the time of the accident but died at the scene from his injuries,” Gillie said in the news release.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated the incident.

The name of the victim is not being released until his closest relative is notified.