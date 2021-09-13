21-year-old woman jailed on $2.5 million bond for attempted murder in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old woman for attempted murder from two days prior, a news release said.

Police responded to a Shotspotter report just before 9 a.m. Wednesday along the 900 block of Fairview Circle. Witnesses told officers a person got out of a gray vehicle with a rifle and began shooting at a person in a parking area, a news release said.

Officers found blood and shell casings at the scene. While there, they were told that the victim, 25-year-old Tyrik Joyner, was at the hospital receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. police said.

On Friday around 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Tyana Shardae Morrison, 21, and charged her with first-degree murder. She was given a $2.5 million secured bond.

She made her first court appearance Monday.