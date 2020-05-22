2nd man charged in Raleigh man’s 2016 murder in Goldsboro, police say

Dearron Strickland (left) and TyQuail Price in photos from Goldsboro police.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A second man has been charged in connection with the 2016 killing of a Raleigh man in Goldsboro, police say.

Versean Jenkins died after a shooting on May 22, 2016, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

The incident was reported at 518 E. Elm St. where police found Jenkins suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” officials said.

Jenkins was eventually taken to Vidant Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

In September 2019, Dearron Strickland, 25, of Goldsboro was charged with first-degree murder in the case.

When he was charged in the murder, Strickland was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Friday, Goldsboro police announced TyQuail Price, 20, of Goldsboro was charged with accessory after the fact in the deadly shooting.

Price was already in custody at the Wayne County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

He received a $200,000 secured bond on the accessory charge, police said.

Price is set to appear in Wayne County District Court on Tuesday.

