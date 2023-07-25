GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:58 p.m., Goldsboro officers responded to the 1900 block of Maple Street regarding a shooting, according to police. Officers were told the victim left the area and was taken to UNC Health Wayne by personal vehicle.

Police then went to the hospital and spoke with the victim who said he had been shot where the officers responded. He was subsequently transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is the second shooting in Goldsboro within a week. On July 19, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 200 block of Rosewood Road. Police learned a man was shot and was in the 1600 block of Day Circle.

Police went there and found the victim with gunshot wounds. Officers said EMS responded and transported the victim to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Goldsboro Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding these shootings to contact the Investigative Services Bureau at 919-580-4241 or 919-705-6572. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.