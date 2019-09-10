3 arrested in connection with April ‘large-scale assault’ in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police officers arrested three people in connection with a “large-scale assault” from April, according to a news release.

The assault happened at about 7:40 p.m. on April 26 in a parking lot along the 100 block of Day Circle in Goldsboro. The victim was a 26-year-old man.

“Through the aid of video surveillance available in the area, several individuals were identified as suspects in the assault. Warrants for arrest have been issued,” police said in a release.

Dajoun Jeffente Hargis, 23, Satarus Tyshon Burt, 19, and Tajhmeek Sample, 19 were arrested Monday. All three are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, common law robbery, and riot, the release said.

Burt and Sample are each being held on $255,000 bonds. Hargis is being held on a $50,000 bond.

“Some defendants in this case have previously been validated as gang members and received enhanced bonds in this case,” police said.

Additional arrests are expected.

Tajmeek Sample

Dajoun Jeffente Hargis

Satarus Tyshon Burt

