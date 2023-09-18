GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were displaced and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in a Monday morning house fire.

Around 9:46 a.m. on Monday, Goldsboro firefighters were sent to a structure fire in the 300 block of S. Virginia St. When they arrived, they found smoke and fire showing.

A total of 23 Goldsboro firefighters responded. The fire was knocked down in less than 20 minutes and under control in approximately 30 minutes.

(Goldsboro Fire Department)

The displaced people are being assisted by the Wayne County Chapter of the American Red Cross. The firefighter was injured by falling debris but did not require treatment or transport.

After an investigation, the fire was determined to be accidental due to an electrical issue.