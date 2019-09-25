3-year-old boy hit, killed by vehicle in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 3-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Goldsboro in what authorities called a tragic accident.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it happened around 4:30 p.m. at a residence along NC-111 in Goldsboro.

The father was driving around to the back of the residence to drop off a lawnmower. The child and his mother were walking along with the vehicle. As the boy’s father was turning around in the yard, the child wandered off and was run over, NCSHP said.

The boy died at the scene.

No charges are expected, NCSHP said Tuesday night.

No additional information was made available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now