MOUNT OLIVE, N.C (WNCT) – The Mount Olive Pickle Festival is a big dill (get it?)!

On Saturday, it made a huge comeback since COVID-19 put a halt to the festival for the past two years.

The fun all took place in downtown Mount Olive. The day included entertainment from the Live Push Band.

Throughout the day, people enjoyed the carnival rides, Wayne County Car Cruisers Classic Car Show, a petting zoo and much more.

Of course, there were a lot of events involving pickles, including a pickle-eating contest, a pickle scavenger hunt and a ride on the pickle festival train.

Two men tied in this year’s pickle-eating contest with eight each. In the women’s competition, one woman ate 10 pickles while the second-place finisher downed eight.

Winners received $100 in prize money and a year’s supply of Mt. Olive Pickles.

Entry to the festival was free.