3rd Neuse Correctional Institution inmate dies from COVID-19

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT/AP) – A third coronavirus related death has been reported from Neuse Correctional Institution near Goldsboro.

As of May 9, there have been three coronavirus related deaths at Neuse Correctional and five deaths in prisons statewide, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Neuse Correctional Institution has the highest case count in prisons across the state with 467 positive cases out of the reported 642 positive cases reported in prisons statewide.

There have been 13 coronavirus related deaths in Wayne County, where Neuse Correctional Institution is located.

Health officials in North Carolina earlier Sunday reported roughly 400 new coronavirus cases and only three new deaths in their latest count.

The updated numbers released Sunday by the state health department show the total number of cases statewide grew by 404 from a day ago to 14,764. The death count increased from 544 to 547.

The rate of positive tests for the virus remained under 10 percent. State officials are monitoring data as North Carolina began over the weekend to allow a phased-in reopening of businesses.

One-day changes can sometimes be an anomaly, and officials say they are looking for trends that sustain themselves over 14 days or longer.

More headlines from CBS17.com: