GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Four adults and five children in Goldsboro are displaced after a woods fire damaged three homes and a storage unit on Saturday, according to officials.

On Saturday at 5:23 p.m., Goldsboro Fire Department units responded to a woods fire endangering a structure near 2217 South Slocumb Street.

Fire units arrived at 5:28 p.m. and found a woods fire that involved two homes, which spread to another home and a storage building.

Five fire personnel, a command unit, two staff chiefs and 17 firefighters responded. Officials said MarMac Volunteer Fire Department sent a crew to staff station 1 to help with the calls in Goldsboro.

The Red Cross, NC Forestry Service and Duke Energy were contacted to assist. Firefighters declared the blaze under control at 6:29 p.m.

The Red Cross relocated four adults and five children. Officials said the total damages cost around $25,000.