5 arrested, 2 wanted in Goldsboro church break-in

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people are in custody and two people are wanted in connection with break-in at a Goldsboro church in May.

On May 14, a person called police after seeing breaking and entering suspects leaving the scene at 2308 N William St.

Following an investigation, Goldsboro police were able to secure arrest warrants on May 31 for five suspects.

Jordan Tyree was charged with breaking and entering a place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.

He was apprehended on June 20 on Holly Street. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond.

Robbie Jenkins was charged with breaking and entering a place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robbie Jenkins on June 4 and he received a $20,000 bond.

Also on May 31, warrants were secured for Daniel Tyler Mills for identity theft and possession of stolen goods. He was arrested June 4 on N. Herman Street and received a $2,000 bond.

On June 4, warrants were secured for Erin Tyree and Bobby Meadows.

Erin Tyree was arrested June 6 on Clingman Street for possession of a counterfeit instrument.

Meadows was arrested by Wayne County deputies June 6 on charges of forgery of an instrument and possession of a counterfeit instrument.

Dallie McGary and Shamina Breeden were each charged with forgery of an instrument, uttering a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense, and possession of a counterfeit instrument.

McGary and Breeden are still on the run.

Bobby Ray Meadows

Erin Marine Tyree

Dallie McGary

Daniel Mills

Jordan Tyree

Robbie Jenkins

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.

Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Stephanie Brown at 919-734-8177.

