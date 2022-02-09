5 displaced after Goldsboro apartment fire causes water line break

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and three children were displaced Tuesday night after an apartment fire also broke a water line, Goldsboro officials said Wednesday.

The Goldsboro Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Fairview Circle to a kitchen fire that broke out at approximately 9:22 p.m. in an apartment unit.

Although fire personnel said it was able to contain the fire quickly, firefighters remained on the scene an additional three hours after it spread to damage a water line at a next-door apartment.

The cause of the fire was determined unintentional. No one in either unit was injured.