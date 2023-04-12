GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Wednesday.

Around 6:31 p.m., Goldsboro police responded to a shooting at a party/gathering at a home in the 100 block of North Leslie Street.

The five injured victims are in stable condition at Wayne Memorial Hospital, police said.

Officers are still investigating. Wayne County Communications did not confirm the age range of the victims or their conditions, nor what led up to the shooting.

