GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating the death of a man who was shot multiple times along the roadway.

At about 10:26 p.m. Saturday, officers said they responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system.

It said multiple shots were fired on the 400 block of Brownrigg St.

Police said they also received 911 calls about shots fired in the same area.

When they arrived, officers said they found 59-year-old Aubrey Redding Jr. in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the police department.

Goldsboro police said their investigative services bureau responded to the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police said no additional details will be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.