RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has arrested a man they say stole a vehicle out of Goldsboro and led troopers on a chase.

Troopers said at 8:11 a.m. on Thursday, they were notified that a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox had been reported stolen from Wayne County earlier that morning and that it was heading to Guilford County on Interstate 40.

Troopers who spotted the SUV activated their emergency equipment, lights, and siren. They said the driver failed to stop leading to a short chase.

Three minutes into the vehicle chase, several people jumped out of the car and tried to run away, according to troopers.

Troopers were able to find and arrest the driver, 18-year-old Walee Shakeer Mock, of Greensboro, along with five other passengers in the SUV.

Mock is charged with felony flee to elude, failure to heed to light and siren, careless and reckless driving, along with various other motor vehicle violations.

Troopers said Mock and his passengers committed an armed robbery around 2 a.m. Thursday in Goldsboro before stealing the SUV they were found in.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is expected to extradite Mock and the other suspects back to the county where they will face additional charges in connection to the armed robbery and SUV theft.