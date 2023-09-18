GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 6-year-old girl is at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill after she was shot in the hand Sunday night, Goldsboro police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, police tried to stop a vehicle traveling north on Wayne Memorial Drive after the vehicle ran several stop lights.

The driver pulled over near Wayne Memorial Drive and Ninth Street at which time the driver made the officer aware they had an emergency and were headed to UNC Health Wayne, police said.

The officer escorted them the rest of the way to the hospital. Once at the hospital, it was discovered that the girl was injured from a gunshot wound to the hand. The Investigative Services Bureau and the Crime Scene Unit were contacted and responded, police said.

According to police, it appeared the girl may have picked up the gun in her home and accidentally shot herself. She was transferred from UNC Health Wayne to UNC Medical Center and is currently listed in good condition.

No further information will be released as this is an active investigation.