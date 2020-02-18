700+ prisoners returned to Neuse Correctional after being evacuated due to flooding

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Division of Prisons returned around 750 prisoners to Neuse Correctional Institute on Monday night after they were evacuated last week due to Neuse River flooding in Goldsboro, officials said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, “the facility was not in danger of flooding, impassable roads could have hindered emergency response, if necessary.”

The prison was evacuated as a precaution.

The offenders were moved in multiple bus trips on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 to more than 12 different prisons across the state. All of the prisoners were returned to Neuse Correctional by 10 p.m. Monday.

“Several hundred Prisons employees worked long hours to make the evacuation and return operations a success,” according to the NCDPS.

“Evacuating a prison is a complex logistical undertaking, and everyone was relocated safely to custody level-appropriate facilities,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “I am grateful for the teamwork and dedication shown by the staff who so professionally handled the evacuation while continuing to provide services to the impacted offenders and residents.”

Officials said no major incidents were reported.

