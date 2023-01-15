GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An 8-year-old child is suspected of shooting a relative who is a year younger in Goldsboro late Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 11:45 a.m. along Fairview Circle, which is just off Royall Avenue, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

“Responding officers located a 7-year-old juvenile suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso area,” the news release said.

An 8-year-old relative accidentally shot the child, police said.

The wounded child was taken to UNC Health Wayne and then airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

“Investigators and crime scene specialists from Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene,” the news release said.

Police did not release the condition of the child who was shot.

“Investigators are actively working on gathering information in reference to the incident,” the news release said.