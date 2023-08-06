GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An 8-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was shot at a home early Sunday, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

At about 6:18 a.m., officers said they were called to the 100 block of Astor Court in reference to a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found an 8-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the lower part of his left leg.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was transferred to another hospital in Greenville for treatment, according to the police department.

Officers said they contacted the Goldsboro Police Investigations Division.

They said Wayne County EMS and the Goldsboro Fire Department also assisted in the call.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP online. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a misdemeanor arrest with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or wanted fugitives and for felony arrests. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.