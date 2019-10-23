85 evacuated after Goldsboro senior housing building floods

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A building home to low income senior citizens in Goldsboro flooded after a water pipe burst Wednesday morning, officials and residents told CBS 17.

According to City of Goldsboro officials, 85 people were evacuated from the Waynesborough House, located at 104 S. Center St., due to the pipe break and flooding.

Evacuated residents at the scene told CBS 17 that a water pipe burst on the 8th floor and caused water to leak all the way down to the lobby.

According to residents, the inside of the building is flooded with standing water in hallways and water flowing into rooms.

Severe storms rolled through the city on Tuesday but the incident was not related to the weather, those on scene said.

Officials said residents will be displaced from their homes for at least one day.

City officials said no one was injured.

