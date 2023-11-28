GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A nine-year-old girl is seriously injured after she was shot in Goldsboro early Tuesday morning.

Goldsboro police said shortly before 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Astor Court regarding a ShotSpotter alert for multiple rounds.

After arriving, officers found a nine-year-old girl inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower extremity.

EMS responded and the victim was transported to UNC Health Wayne. Police said she was then transported to ECU Health for further medical treatment. The victim is in serious condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Goldsboro Police Department encourages anyone with any information concerning this incident to contact the Goldsboro Police Department at 919-705-6572 or contact Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255 or at p3tips.com.