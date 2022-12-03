GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police.

On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.

Officers found a large crime scene with multiple vehicles and residences damaged by gunfire. Police also learned one man and one woman were transported to UNC Health Wayne with gunshot wounds.

Mikell Wright, 23, was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment and Andrea Broadie, 32, was treated and released from UNC Health Wayne. Both patients injuries were non-life threatening.

Police have not identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP here. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.