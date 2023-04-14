GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The boxing gloves come on, the buzzer goes off, and the fight begins in the ring.

“It gives them a dream, to know they can do something besides hang on the street,” said Eddie Gills, a trainer at Ashford Boxing Club in Goldsboro.

For 12 years, Gills said the club has offered youth and adults not just training and discipline, but also a safe place to go.

“We get that all the time, that they say if it wasn’t for the gym, they wouldn’t know what they would be doing,” Gills said.

Gills said the training at the T.C. Coley Community Center has been nothing but positive.

“We’re trying to give them something to do when they get out of school for the summer — just to give them something positive to do… To release some of the stress or energy they may be having at school or home,” he said.

Dr. Raymond Smith Jr., a former Democratic state representative and school board member in Wayne County, said he and others in the Goldsboro community are actively working to keep teens and youth safe from gun violence.

“It’s not only hurting our community, but it’s hurting our children,” Smith said.

Smith recently attended a roundtable discussion with community leaders to focus on the issue. He said what happened Wednesday night, when six teens were shot during a party in Goldsboro, has only reinforced the urgent need to do more.

“Right now, we have to make sure we are intentional about finding solutions to these problems,” Smith said.

It’s not just a concern in Goldsboro, but Smith said teen gun violence has become a growing issue in several communities. A recent report from the North Carolina Fatality Task Force said firearm deaths have not only dramatically increased since 2019, but it’s also become the leading cause of death for teens 15-17 years of age.

Smith said he is currently working with law enforcement and other organizations to create a place for teens to congregate.

He said it’s something that he had as a kid but added, “Right now in our society, there are very few spaces for our teens.”

It’s something John Barnes also agrees with. Barnes is the executive director of Rebuilding Broken Places, a non-profit that provides everything from child care, after school programs and job training.

“With the summer coming up, it’s going to be extremely important that we, as a community, do some activities that will involve the youth of the community that have some chaperones and guidance,” Barnes said.

Barnes said the nonprofit is currently planning a summer camp for youth and teens that will begin in June. He hopes the camp will not only provide a safe environment, but also give youth opportunities to learn and grow.

Thinking of the tragedy that happened in Goldsboro just a few days ago, Barnes added, “It’s going to take resources and people coming together, working together, and making sure things like this don’t happen again.”

Community leaders said a rally against gun violence in Goldsboro has been rescheduled for April 22 at 6 p.m.